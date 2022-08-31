Safeway shooter’s online threats prompt renewed focus on C.O schools’ security measures as classes begin

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After Sunday night's Eastside Safeway shooting, disturbing information the gunman posted about his violent intentions at Mountain View High School surfaced and spread virally online, putting a renewed focus on school safety, with classes due to begin soon.

According to posts the shooter published online just before the tragic chain of events, he had planned to go to Mountain View High School on the first day of class Sept. 8 and shoot students and staff on the campus.

That's raised questions from community members about the safety of Central Oregon schools and what measures are being taken to increase security.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the Crook County, Redmond and Bend-LaPine school districts to learn more about their security measures.

