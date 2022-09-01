Redmond security service reports seeing higher demand for guards, cameras

Recent shooting events prompt more interest in added safety measures

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After several theft cases and recent shootings across Central Oregon, the question of security is in heavy focus.

Cascade Security Inc. is a Redmond-based business feeling the weight of that attention.

Since the shooting near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in July, the owner of Cascade Security Inc., Steve Meyer, said he's seeing a greater demand for security services.

“We’re getting calls from construction sites, retail, and shopping centers, and that includes not only a security presence, but active-shooter training that we provide," Meyer said Thursday.

Meyer also said there’s now a high demand for armed security.

“When we first opened in Central Oregon, it was mostly unarmed," Meyer said.

Now, businesses want a higher level of safety.

Along with a flashlight, armed security guards typically carry pepper spray, medical-grade gloves, a firearm and handcuffs.

Unlike police officers, security guards don’t have a duty to act. However, in the case that they or someone near them is being threatened, they have the choice to act.

"To be an unarmed security officer in the state of Oregon, you’ve got to go through a 14-hour class, and that’s first step," Meyer said.

That class includes civil and criminal law basics, patrol procedures, loss prevention, first aid and fire response.

“To upgrade to armed, it’s another 24-hour class that includes classroom and range time, and that’s a starting point for everybody," Meyer said.

Armed security guard classes involve more regarding "use of force" laws, firearm safety and range time.

To continue building quick responses and skill level, Meyer said all security companies should have ongoing training with various scenarios and more range time.

But private security guards aren't the only thing people are requesting more of.

“Camera systems like we have on top of the building here are in higher demand also," Meyer said.

Many of the security calls that come in, he said, involve the homeless camping near businesses.