Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town

(Update: Sheriff's office releases details, announces arrest)

Victim had non-life-threatening injuries; 18-year-old wrestled gun away

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Bend male was arrested Thursday on attempted murder, assault and other charges, accused of shooting another 17-year-old male during a fight at a large “rave party” off a Forest Service road west of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were called out shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the reported shooting along Northwest Skyliners Road near milepost 4 and Forest Service Road 4606, Detective Sergeant Troy Gotchy said.

Deputies found a 17-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. A Bend Fire ambulance took him to St. Charles Bend.

Bend Police officers and Oregon State Police troopers responded to assist in the investigation, which determined the shooting occurred during a rave party off the 4606 road, Gotchy said.

Most of the partygoers had fled by the time deputies arrived in the area of the party, Gotchy said, but those still on scene said there had been a fight between two males, one of whom had a gun that went off, striking the 17-year-old victim.

Sheriff’s detectives processed the scene and contacted the victim at the hospital. While they were there, a second injured victim, an 18-year-old Bend male, arrived at the hospital with minor injuries from the fight. Gotchy said he had wrestled the gun from the suspect and turned it over to detectives at the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The 17-year-old suspect was located Thursday around 10:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident, and lodged at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, menacing, first- and third-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and altering a firearm’s ID.

A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home on Sally Lane in southwest Bend, Gotchy said.

Deputies said they didn't have a firm estimate on the number of people who had been at the party, since a large number had left before they arrived. Gotchy said they heard that over 100 people had attended, in their late teens and early 20s.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office is asking anyone from the party who has video of the incident to contact them through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Gotchy said the sheriff’s office wants to thank Bend Police, OSP and Bend Fire & Rescue for their assistance.