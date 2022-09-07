Bend police arrest Calif. man in theft of 4 catalytic converters, seek victims to return devices

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police have arrested a California man in the recent theft of four catalytic converters and are asking the public for help in identifying the victims so the devices can be returned.

Last Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m., officers contacted the 37-year-old man after he parked illegally, then drove slowly down Southeast Second Street near Scott Street, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

As officers spoke to the man, they spotted two catalytic converters in the back seat of his SUV, she said.

During a pat-down, officers found two grams of methamphetamine, pliers and four blades to a Sawzall (a small, hand-held battery-operated saw) in his pants pockets, and a Sawzall, pliers, clamps, bolt-cutters and binoculars on the front passenger seat. They also found a floor jack in the back of the vehicle, Miller said.

Police executed a search warrant on the SUV and recovered four catalytic converters in total, as well as the tools used to steal them.

The suspect was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, meth possession and providing false information to police.

Miller said officers are still trying to identify the owners of the catalytic converters. They asked anyone who suspects they were the victim of a catalytic converter theft between Sunday, August 28 and Wednesday, August 31 to call county non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.