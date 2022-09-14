‘Stronger Together’: Bend’s Eastside Safeway quietly, busily reopens, weeks after tragedy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many shoppers and well-wishers were on hand to welcome the reopening of the Eastside Safeway in northeast Bend Wednesday morning with a full parking lot and long checkout lines, more than two weeks after it became the scene of a violent tragedy shook the community.

Shoppers were busy and back to filling up their carts after a gunman opened fire in the store, killing two people and then himself on August 28.

A "Now Open" sign also emblazoned "Stronger Together" was placed on the side of the store as shoppers returned.

The company issued a brief statement on the eve of the reopening, saying: "We are so grateful for our team members, as well as for the Bend community. We will continue to provide our associates support during this difficult time."

NewsChannel 21's Carly Keenan spoke to a few people in the parking lot about their return to the store. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at five.