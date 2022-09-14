Skip to Content
‘Stronger Together’: Bend’s Eastside Safeway quietly, busily reopens, weeks after tragedy

A sign that welcomed returning shoppers to Eastside Safeway on Wednesday
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many shoppers and well-wishers were on hand to welcome the reopening of the Eastside Safeway in northeast Bend Wednesday morning with a full parking lot and long checkout lines, more than two weeks after it became the scene of a violent tragedy shook the community.

Shoppers were busy and back to filling up their carts after a gunman opened fire in the store, killing two people and then himself on August 28.

A "Now Open" sign also emblazoned "Stronger Together" was placed on the side of the store as shoppers returned.

The company issued a brief statement on the eve of the reopening, saying: "We are so grateful for our team members, as well as for the Bend community.  We will continue to provide our associates support during this difficult time."

