OSP trooper stops Hwy. 97 speeder N. of Madras; search finds 14 lbs. of heroin in the trunk

Oregon State Police
An OSP traffic stop for speeding led to driver's arrest after 14 bundles of suspected heroin were found in car's trunk

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Vancouver, Wash., man pulled over for speeding on Highway 97 north of Madras was arrested after a search of his car turned up nearly 14 pounds of suspected heroin in the trunk, Oregon State Police said Thursday.

An OSP trooper stopped the car shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras, troopers said. During the stop, “reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking,” a news release stated.

A search of the car revealed 11 bundles of drugs in the trunk, with a gross weight of nearly 14 pounds. A preliminary test showed it to be heroin, they said.

The 29-year-old driver was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on various drug charges. His 23-year-old passenger was released.

This is an ongoing investigation, OSP said, with no further information being released.

OSP troopers were assisted during the investigation by detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the US Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (Medford).

The OSP Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.

