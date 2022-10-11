Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and Madras Police, assisted by Warm Springs Police, investigated several burglaries in Madras where items were taken.

Around 3:45 a.m., the teen allegedly broke the window of a Shell gas station, went in and stole several items, returning about 45 minutes later and committing another burglary, Sheriff Jason Pollock and Madras Director of Police Services Steve Bartol said in a joint news release.

Around 5:15 a.m., the teen allegedly broke a window at Pioneer Cannabis and stole several items. They said a sheriff’s deputy chased the teen but he was not located at the time.

The juvenile was later identified through leads a Madras Police officer and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies.

The teen was arrested and lodged with the Juvenile Department on charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.

The juvenile also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct related to the fight at the county fair in July.

Anyone with more information on the crimes is urged to contact sheriff’s Detective Roth at 541-475-6520 or Madras Officer Alonso at 541-475-2201.