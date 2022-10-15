Two children perish in Juniper Acres house fire, others in family make it out safely

(Update: Two children die in house fire; cause under investigation)

ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two children died but other family members escaped a house fire early Saturday morning in the largely off-grid Juniper Acres subdivision of Crook County east of Alfalfa, sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies and firefighters responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the incident off Southeast Cascade Way and Reservoir Road, sheriff’s Sergeant Javier Sanchez said in a news release.

Upon arrival, they found the house engulfed in flames, Sanchez said.

“Most family members safely made it out of the house,” the sergeant said, but “even with the quick response from law enforcement, Fire and Rescue and residents on scene, two children were not able to get out and are deceased due to the fire.”

Sanchez said the children’s names “won’t be released in respect for the family.”

Sanchez said the investigation into the fire is ongoing but that “there is no risk to the public.”

The sergeant thanked all assisting agencies, including Bend Fire and Rescue, the Alfalfa Fire District, Oregon State Police, the Crook County District Attorney’s Office and the Prineville Funeral Home.

“The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family during this tragic incident,” Sanchez said.

Anyone with information regarding the fire was asked to contact sheriff's Deputy Chris Beard or Sergeant Brian Bottoms at (541) 447-6398, in reference to sheriff’s office Case No. 221128.