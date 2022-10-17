NE Bend resident encounters early-morning intruder, fires warning shot

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend resident encountered a stranger in his backyard early Monday morning who refused to leave and instead went inside, police said. The resident said the man threatened him, prompting him to fire a warning shot and officers to arrest the homeless intruder on a burglary charge.

Officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the reported burglary in the 700 block of Northeast Fourth Street, Lieutenant Brian Beekman said. They detained the 52-year-old homeless man and said drug impairment appeared to be a factor.

The resident told officers he encountered the stranger in the backyard, without permission, Beekman said. He told the man to leave, but he instead went into the home.

The resident, armed with a handgun, went inside and again told the man to leave, but instead said the intruder verbally threatened and began moving toward him.

The resident fired a round in the direction of the man, saying it was intended as a warning shot. Beekman said the suspect was uninjured but was still inside the home when police arrived and arrested him on a first-degree burglary charge.