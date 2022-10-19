Bend man arrested on assault, DUII and other charges, also accused of eluding police

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend Police investigators said a 53-year-old Bend man impaired by alcohol and drugs was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges he assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute at a southeast Bend home, then fled police trying to pull him over.

Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to a reported domestic dispute in the 21000 block of Reed Market Road, Patrol Lieutenant Mike Landolt said.

A man left in a maroon SUV before officers arrived, Landolt said. Police found the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop in the area of Highway 20 and 27th Street in northeast Bend, but the driver would not pull over.

“Based on safety concerns to the community,” and with the driver already identified, police did not pursue him, Landolt said.

A short time later, police located the SUV again and followed it back to the 21000 block of Reed Market Road, where the man was taken into custody.

“It was reported the suspect assaulted a female at a residence on Reed Market Road, which was witnessed by a minor, and he threatened neighbors, causing alarm and concern in the neighborhood,” Landolt said.

The suspect was booked in the Deschutes County Jail on charges of felony fourth-degree assault witnessed by a child, second-degree disorderly conduct, felony attempt to elude police, reckless driving and DUII.