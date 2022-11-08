Skip to Content
today at 12:11 PM
Published 12:00 PM

Testimony resumes in Ian Cranston murder trial; friend, detective take witness stand

Ian Cranston, on trial for murder in Bend fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr.
KTVZ File
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The prosecution's testimony resumed Tuesday in the murder trial of Ian Cranston, accused of fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. on a downtown Bend street in September of last year, as a friend of Cranston’s and a Bend Police detective took the witness stand.

Cranston’s friend, Tyler Smith, shared his recollections of the events leading up to the shooting outside a downtown bar.

Smith said he got between Washington and Cranston, ready to fight and with adrenaline pumping, after Cranston was struck in the head by Washington.

Bend Police Detective Camille Christensen described for the jury Cranston’s demeanor that night and her interactions with him.

She said she and a sergeant took him to St. Charles Bend to have his wounds assessed after having him take a Breathalyzer test for his alcohol level and speaking with him.

