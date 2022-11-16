Jury returns split verdict in Ian Cranston murder trial: acquitted on murder charge, convicted of manslaughter

Defense attorney Kevin Sali plans appeal; Barry Washington's mother: 'I’m just so happy to have some type of justice'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A mixed verdict in the closely watched murder trial of Ian Cranston in the September 2021 shooting death of Barry Washington Jr. was returned by the jury Wednesday afternoon, after 6 1/2 hours of deliberations.

The jury found Cranston not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty on all other charges: first- and second-degree manslaughter, as well as two counts of Unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of first-degree assault.

It was a tense and emotional day for both Washington's and Cranston's family as they waited in anticipation for the verdict to be read.

"I was very nervous, I couldn’t compose myself- I was shaking," the mother of Barry Washington Jr., Lawanda Roberson said afterward.

After a little more than a two-week trial, with attorneys trying to convince the jury whether or not Ian Cranston acted in self defense, members of the gallery sat visibly uncomfortable as they waited for the proceedings to begin.

One member of the Washington's family began praying, his mother already tear-struck before the judge walked in the room.

Ian Cranston’s family sat in silence, waiting to hear his fate.

Before the verdict was read, Judge Bagley reminded those in the court to remain seated until after the verdict was read and not to disrupt the proceedings.

Washington’s mother quietly cried as the verdict was read, saying later she felt a wave of relief.

"I’m just so happy that --I know that the jurors, this was a hard case. I’m just so happy to have some type of justice," she said.

When asked if the verdict surprised her, Roberson responded that it did.

"Yes, I’m not going to lie, it did surprise, me because I just didn’t have any trust in the justice system in Oregon -- I’m gonna be honest," Roberson said. "But, I do believe in God and I do trust him."

After the court was dismissed, NewsChannel 21 had a moment to speak with defense attorney Kevin Sali, who said he plans to appeal the convictions.

“We will be assessing our options, obviously," he said. "I mean, there were a number of legal rulings in the case that we're going to be addressing in the appellate process," Sali said. "But that time is to come, so we will not be making any further comment at this time."

Outside the courthouse, a group of supporters of Washington's family, gathered across the street, chanted his name as Cranston’s family walked out of the courthouse.

The group of Washington supporters also marched to the "Barry's Corner" memorial created for him at the Wall Street shooting scene, as they had before and during the trial.

Roberson said, "I'm just going to continue to, you know, start a little bit to get my life back together."

Cranston's family was heartbroken by the news as they quietly left the courthouse, emotionally overwhelmed and unwilling to comment.