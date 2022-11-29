Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations.

Sgt Kent Vander Kamp and Lt. Ken Mannix with the CODE Team tell NewsChannel 21 that the organization has seized more cocaine this year than in the past 8-10 years or so combined.

While much of the focus of attention in recent years has been on the rise in deadly fentanyl pills, along with methamphetamine, Vander Kamp says there's been seizures all around Bend, but the most common location has been on the Westside or in more affluent areas.

He says there is more cocaine entering the country now, and there's a greater accessibility in many parts of the country, including Bend.

