‘We’re about customer service’: Bend Police get high grades from first SPIDR Tech surveys

(Update: Adding video, comments from Bend Police and SPIDR Tech user)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A texting system called SPIDR Tech first rolled out in April and helped better connect Bend Police and the community they serve. In its quarterly reports since, police have included the ratings given by the public for interactions with officers.

SPIDR Tech lets Bend Police better communicate with possible crime victims, and others who call 911 for help. The results give insight on whether officers officers are being seen as respectful, treating someone fairly, and if the officer listened to what they had to say.

And so far, it's been getting positive feedback from the community.

Bend resident and SPIDR Tech user Kelly Musgrove said, "It was very seamless, it was not intrusive in any way. Matter of fact, it was more informative, because it allowed the citizen to see what the police officer or law enforcement did for you that night."

"A few months ago, I had to call the Bend Police Department because my neighbor decided to start playing music, rather loudly. It was about 1:30 in the morning," Musgrove said.

In their latest quarterly report, through Sept. 30, Bend Police said most survey respondents gave high marks on how officers treated them, and the overall satisfaction level was 4.55 out of 5.

"As far as listening to people and respecting people and treating people fairly and overall satisfaction, we've been in the 90th percentile of satisfaction," Deputy Police Chief Paul Kansky said Friday.

"We're about customer service -- that's ultimately the business we are in," Kansky said. "We are to protect and serve. But we do it through customer service."

Musgrove added, "I called a dispatch center, and they took my information, and in doing so they said they would send a police officer. Well, that was kind of neat."

"Eventually, the music turned off. everything was all and well," he said. "I was pleasantly surprised when I received a text message."

"It also asks if we resolved the situation," Kansky added "Sometimes, we can't resolve every situation. some calls we get aren't criminal in nature. "

Kansky said the survey helps the department continually work on getting better. He says he's not surprised by the numbers, and is happy with the results.

"This (the survey) just helps us get better all the time," Kansky added.