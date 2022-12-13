Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
Updated
today at 10:04 AM
Published 3:51 PM

Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating

Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar
Bend Police Dept.
Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar

(Update: Police say woman found in S. Oregon)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend woman reported missing late Monday after she failed to return from an afternoon walk to a nearby convenience store was found “alive and safe” in Southern Oregon on Wednesday evening and is receiving medical attention, Bend Police said Thursday.

Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar, 34, “is currently receiving medical attention, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the reasons for her disappearance and whether any crime occurred,” police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said in an update, not divulging further details.

Aguilar left her home in the 2700 block of NE Milltown Lane around 3 p.m. Monday to walk to the Quickway Market, at the intersection of Boyd Acres and Butler Market Roads, Miller said Tuesday. Aguilar left her children with a family member and reportedly said she would be back soon, but did not return, Miller said.

An employee at the market reported seeing the woman at the store but did not see which way she headed upon leaving. The worker also said no one was with Aguilar, who Miller said does not have a cellphone and has only lived in the area for a couple of months.

Miller said Aguilar was reported missing around 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Lt. Mike Landolt said Wednesday evening, "We are still asking the public to reach out to the Bend Police Department if you have any information as to her whereabouts the past two days." You can call Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content