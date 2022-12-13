Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating

(Update: Police say woman found in S. Oregon)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend woman reported missing late Monday after she failed to return from an afternoon walk to a nearby convenience store was found “alive and safe” in Southern Oregon on Wednesday evening and is receiving medical attention, Bend Police said Thursday.

Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar, 34, “is currently receiving medical attention, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the reasons for her disappearance and whether any crime occurred,” police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said in an update, not divulging further details.

Aguilar left her home in the 2700 block of NE Milltown Lane around 3 p.m. Monday to walk to the Quickway Market, at the intersection of Boyd Acres and Butler Market Roads, Miller said Tuesday. Aguilar left her children with a family member and reportedly said she would be back soon, but did not return, Miller said.

An employee at the market reported seeing the woman at the store but did not see which way she headed upon leaving. The worker also said no one was with Aguilar, who Miller said does not have a cellphone and has only lived in the area for a couple of months.

Miller said Aguilar was reported missing around 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Lt. Mike Landolt said Wednesday evening, "We are still asking the public to reach out to the Bend Police Department if you have any information as to her whereabouts the past two days." You can call Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.