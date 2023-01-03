Bend Police arrest 8 suspected DUII drivers over New Year’s; year’s tally is nearly 700

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Police reported arresting eight people on DUII charges over the holiday weekend, including seven on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day, raising the yearly tally past 680, a sizable increase from the previous year.

Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller offered this listing of the weekend arrests:

At 8:46 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, Bend Police arrested an intoxicated driver in a white Subaru Legacy for DUII at NW Newport Avenue and NW 11th Street. The driver’s blood-alcohol content (BAC) was 0.08%.

Just over two hours later at 10:59 p.m., Bend Police arrested an intoxicated driver for DUII, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving in the 2000 block of NE Linnea Street. The driver, in a gray Chevy Malibu, had crashed into a parked vehicle. The driver received a blood draw rather than submitting to an Intoxilyzer test, and results of that test are pending.

About a half hour later at 11:33 p.m., Bend Police arrested an intoxicated driver in a white Infiniti for DUII at the intersection of N U.S. Highway 97 and NW Mt. Washington Drive. The driver’s BAC was 0.13%.

At 12:51 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, Bend Police arrested an intoxicated driver in a black Lexus sedan for DUII at the intersection of NE 27th Street and NE Wells Acres Road. During the traffic stop, the driver parked partially on the sidewalk. The driver’s BAC was 0.14%.

Less than a half hour later at 1:16 a.m., Bend Police arrested an intoxicated driver in a silver FJ Cruiser for DUII at the corner of NE First Street and NE Franklin Avenue. The driver was traveling with no headlights illuminated. The driver’s BAC was 0.11%.

At 1:55 a.m., Bend Police arrested an intoxicated driver in a blue Dodge Durango for DUII at the intersection of NW Wall Street and NW Louisiana Avenue. The driver’s BAC was 0.11%.

At 2:21 a.m., Bend Police arrested an intoxicated driver in a gray Jeep for DUII at the intersection of NW Franklin Avenue and NW Bond Street. The driver was traveling south on Bond Street, which is a one-way northbound road. The driver’s BAC was 0.07%.

And at 11:03 p.m. on Jan. 1, Bend Police arrested an intoxicated driver in a white Subaru Legacy for DUII at the intersection of NW Lava Road and NW Franklin Avenue. The driver’s BAC was 0.13%.

Arrests made before midnight on Dec. 31 bring the total number of DUII arrests for 2022 to at least 683. In 2021, Bend Police arrested 509 over the course of the year, Miller said.