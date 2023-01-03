Madras mother, son sentenced to years in prison for physical abuse of two young foster children

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Madras woman and her son were sentenced Tuesday to 9 ½ and nearly 7 ½ years in prison, respectively, for physically abusing a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy placed in their care as foster parents.

The 114-month and 89-month sentences were imposed by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annette Hillman upon Ogilvia Pineda-Garcia, 50, and her son, Kyle Edgar Macias, 27. She found them guilty in a three-day bench trial in late November of assault, criminal mistreatment and other charges for abusing the two children.

Medical examiners found bruises all over the children’s bodies, and the boy was taken to the St. Charles Madras ER in 2018 with a cut on his face that he later said came when the woman hit him in the face with a glass jar that shattered.

The pair received credit for time served, and both are eligible for good behavior and programs, along with serving three years post-prison supervision.

Hillman said the mother and son demonstrated “deliberate cruelty” and betrayed the public’s trust.

Family members of the children spoke in court and said they were thankful to see justice served, but that the children had physical and mental scars that will last a lifetime.

District Attorney Steve Leriche read aloud in court a letter from the children’s grandmother.

“You turned what should have been a safe home for them into a house of physical torture and verbal and emotional torment for them,” she wrote. “You failed in your job as foster parents and family, and you never showed one iota of remorse. And it makes it very hard for me to forgive you.”