Redmond police seek witnesses, info about vehicle that sped away from shooting scene

Man, dog received minor injuries

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police asked the public for help Thursday identifying the people in an SUV who sped away from a northeast Redmond dispute earlier this week that led to several gunshots and minor injuries to a man and a dog.

The shooting occurred early Monday, between midnight and 7 a.m., Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

Police are seeking help identifying the occupants of a late-model SUV or similar vehicle that witnesses said left the scene at a high rate of speed.

A male victim and a dog received minor injuries during the event, Petersen said, and a vehicle was heavily damaged.

A canvas of the area yielded witness statements, the lieutenant said, while nearby businesses have been contacted about video surveillance.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact Redmond police through Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911, in reference to Case No. 23-99.

Petersen said no more information is being released at this time “to maintain the integrity of the case.”