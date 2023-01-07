Gunman walking through SE Bend neighborhood fires shots; suspect eludes search, weapon found

Residents were alerted to stay inside, lock doors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located.

Police responded around 2:40 a.m. to several calls of a man firing a gun in the area of Parrell an Badger roads in southeast Bends, Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Witnesses said the man was walking in the area and firing rounds into the air. Miller said police located the suspect, who ran from officers.

Officers used a drone to track the suspect’s movement to Silver Sage Street, between Parrell and Benham roads, then set up a perimeter and sent out an emergency notification to neighbors within a one-mile radius, calling on them to shelter in place and call 911 if they see the suspect, Miller said.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was called in to search the area. CERT departed by around 8 a.m. after conducting a thorough search and locating a firearm, but not the suspect. The shelter-in-place order for Silver Sage Street residents was lifted.

Miller said police continue to investigate the incident and “ask that residents in the area look around their property for any shell casings, gunshot damage or other evidence. If you find any evidence, please leave it in place and contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911."

Residents with surveillance cameras also are asked to check footage from between the hours of 2:30 and 4 a.m. Saturday “for any footage showing a person with a gun moving through the area.”