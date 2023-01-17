Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A tip of a felon in illegal possession of a gun prompted a raid on a southeast Bend home Tuesday morning. Police said the man ran from the home, armed with a handgun, and jumped a fence before he was caught, with the help of drones and two K-9s.

Police received a tip last week that the 39-year-old Bend man had a gun illegally, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said. Officers investigated the tip and obtained a search warrant for his home in the 21000 block of Thomas Drive.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) executed the search warrant shortly before 11 a.m. As they were doing so, the man ran from the home, armed with a handgun, and jumped a fence to try to get away, Miller said.

CERT then used drones and police apprehension K-9s Doug and Kim to take the man into custody. He sustained minor injuries when he tripped while running from officers, and was treated by medical staff on scene.

He was then taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was booked on felony drug charges, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

During the raid of the home, CERT members found two handguns and two extended-capacity magazines, as well as fentanyl, methamphetamine and suspected heroin.