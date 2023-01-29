Oregon police chiefs, cities ‘condemn brutal attack and killing of Tyre Nichols’ in joint statement

Say they are 'deeply disturbed and angered by the horrific acts' of five Memphis PD officers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and the League of Oregon Cities issued a joint statement Sunday in which they "unequivocally condemn the brutal attack and killing of Tyre Nichols" by Memphis police officers.

Here's the rest of their statement:

"We support the swift measures taken by the Memphis Police Department to arrest the officers involved and to hold them fully accountable.

"Oregon law enforcement is committed to working with all our diverse communities to continue to build trust and confidence in a profession that should treat all with dignity and respect.

"Those who have dedicated their lives to our honorable police profession in Oregon are deeply disturbed and angered by the horrific acts committed by five members of the Memphis Police Department.

"Following the murder of George Floyd, Oregon law enforcement leaders worked closely with the Oregon Legislature to pass over 20 police reform measures designed to enhance the way we screen, hire, train and hold accountable police officers in this state. These reforms build on our already strong commitment to a policing culture in Oregon that is characterized by the highest standards of ethics, compassion, justice and excellence.

"We expect every officer, from recruit to chief, to honor their commitment to serve and protect our communities in a manner that honors the public trust," their statement concluded.