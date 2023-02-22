Stolen-vehicle chase in Redmond leads to arrest of Portland-area man, suspect in several car thefts

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy spotted one of several vehicles stolen recently near Redmond’s Home Depot Tuesday evening and a pursuit ensued, leading the Portland-area man to abandon the SUV. He was found hiding in some nearby bushes, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy recognized the stolen Nissan Murano from a recent “attempt to locate” bulletin from 911 dispatchers, on behalf of Redmond Police, Sgt. Jason Wall said.

The deputy tried to stop the SUV driver, but he was able to elude the deputy, Wall said. Other deputies and Redmond Police officers responded to assist.

The driver, a 32-year-old Wood Village resident, continued to elude police until he abandoned the SUV near Veterans Way and ran, Wall said. Deputies eventually found him hiding in some bushes near a hotel, across Highway 97 from where he allegedly abandoned the stolen Nissan.

The suspect was arrested on two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, recklessly endangering, first- and second-degree theft, unauthorized use of and possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree escape and an outstanding warrant from Clackamas County.

The driver was taken to St. Charles Redmond for evaluation after he advised arresting deputies he’d taken about 75 Fentanyl pills, Wall said. The man was medically cleared at the hospital and taken to the county jail in Bend, where he was booked without further incident.