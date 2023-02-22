Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
New
Published 3:33 PM

Stolen-vehicle chase in Redmond leads to arrest of Portland-area man, suspect in several car thefts

KTVZ file

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy spotted one of several vehicles stolen recently near Redmond’s Home Depot Tuesday evening and a pursuit ensued, leading the Portland-area man to abandon the SUV. He was found hiding in some nearby bushes, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy recognized the stolen Nissan Murano from a recent “attempt to locate” bulletin from 911 dispatchers, on behalf of Redmond Police, Sgt. Jason Wall said.

The deputy tried to stop the SUV driver, but he was able to elude the deputy, Wall said. Other deputies and Redmond Police officers responded to assist.

The driver, a 32-year-old Wood Village resident, continued to elude police until he abandoned the SUV near Veterans Way and ran, Wall said. Deputies eventually found him hiding in some bushes near a hotel, across Highway 97 from where he allegedly abandoned the stolen Nissan.

The suspect was arrested on two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, recklessly endangering, first- and second-degree theft, unauthorized use of and possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree escape and an outstanding warrant from Clackamas County.

The driver was taken to St. Charles Redmond for evaluation after he advised arresting deputies he’d taken about 75 Fentanyl pills, Wall said. The man was medically cleared at the hospital and taken to the county jail in Bend, where he was booked without further incident.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts
Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content