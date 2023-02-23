Police, FBI raid Warm Springs home, arrest second suspect in Madras fatal shooting

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Warm Springs Tribal Police detectives and FBI agents raided a Warm Springs home on Thursday and arrested the second of two suspects in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man last Halloween night in Madras.

Police said they acted on information that tribal member Chance Stwyer was at the home. The 22-year-old was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jefferson County Jail, where he was held without bail on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.

A second tribal member also was taken into custody on an unrelated Jefferson County arrest warrant, Warm Springs police said in a Facebook posting, adding that it “thanks the public for their support in locating Chance Stwyer.”

Madras police arrested the other suspect last month in the Oct. 31, 2022 shooting death of Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera, who was shot several times in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and was flown to St. Charles Bend, where he later died.

In notifying the public of their wanted status, Oregon State Police said Andre Spino, 18, should be considered armed and dangerous, due to an active warrant for his arrest.