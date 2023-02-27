‘Never had a bad day at work’: After nearly 100 ‘collars,’ Bend PD’s apprehension K-9 Kim has retired

'Though small in stature, Kim was fierce and tenacious'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After more than five years on the job and nearly 100 "collars" of suspects, Bend Police Department apprehension K-9 Kim retired on Jan. 31, the agency announced Monday.

Kim is an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois and arrived in Bend in October 2017. She was purchased from Adlerhorst International in Riverside, Calif., after being imported from Holland.

Apprehension K-9s are trained to track, locate and bite and hold suspects until the handler calls the K-9 off and makes an arrest.

Kim and her first handler, Officer Kevin Uballez, were certified by the Oregon Police Canine Association in December 2017. In November 2021, Kim partnered with Corporal James Kinsella.

Over her career, she participated in more than 2,000 hours of training. She also assisted on Central Oregon Emergency Response Team callouts throughout her career, and officially served on CERT from November 2021 until her retirement.

Throughout the course of her career, Kim was deployed 913 times. She tallied 98 captures, located eight pieces of evidence and participated in 35 community demonstrations.

"Though small in stature, Kim was fierce and tenacious," the department said. "She was also gentle and loving when she wasn’t actively working."

“K-9 Kim never had a bad day at work,” Kinsella said. “She never just wanted to stay home and take the night off, and never got paid a dime. Her payment was the appreciation from her officers, her recognized contributions to the Tri-County area and her opportunity to serve this community.”

Kim will live with a retired K-9 handler and trainer in Oregon.

"Throughout her tenure with the Bend Police Department, Kim was an invaluable member of our team, and we thank her for her service," the police department said in its announcement. "She will be greatly missed."