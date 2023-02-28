Alleged Redmond drug trafficker arrested in Crook County traffic stop; raids on her car, home find plenty

As well as cash, two loaded guns; federal charges may follow

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A traffic stop by drug detectives and police in Crook County brought the arrest of a Redmond woman, accused of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine from the Portland area into Redmond and Prineville. A search of her SUV and raid on her home turned up substantial quantities of drugs, officials said Tuesday.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, working with Crook County sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police, concluded a long-term investigation and interstate surveillance operation with the arrest of the 41-year-old woman around 8 p.m. last Wednesday night, Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said.

After surveillance throughout the state, CODE detectives, deputies and troopers pulled the woman’s SUV over on North Grizzly Road and NW Ryegrass Road in an unincorporated area of Crook County, he said. A deputy tried to detain her, and after a brief struggle, she was detained without further incident or injury.

CODE narcotics detection K-9 Bonnie was deployed and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the car. Bonnie is one of only two K-9s in Central Oregon trained and certified to detect fentanyl, along with other drugs.

Detectives sought and obtained a search warrant for the woman’s Ford Edge. She also consented to a search.

That search turned up a substantial quantity of meth, cash and counterfeit oxycodone tablets made of fentanyl, linked to an ongoing overdose epidemic due to fentanyl, which Vander Kamp said “can be deadly to an unsuspecting user.”

At the same time, drug agents executed a search warrant at the woman’s home on SW Canal Boulevard in Redmond, where drug agents found another substantial quantity of fentanyl tablets, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and two loaded guns, the sergeant said.

The woman’s teenage daughter also was home at the time of the raid; she was released at the scene without charges and referred to Oregon DHS Child Welfare.

The woman was booked into the Crook County Jail in Prineville on drug possession and attempted distribution charges, along with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. She later posted bail and was released pending arraignment on an expected formal indictment.

Additional charges were referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.