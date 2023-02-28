Redmond woman gets 20-year federal prison term for abusing 6-year-old on video, sharing it with partner

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) — A Redmond woman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child, recording the abuse, and sharing the video online with a romantic partner.

Selina Wynne Duflo, 35, also was sentenced to 12 years’ supervised release, prosecutors said in a news release, which continues in full below.

According to court documents, on a least two occasions in July 2019, Duflo, acting at the direction of her romantic partner—Daniel Seibert, 30, of Lake Forest, California—sexually abused a 6-year-old child in her care, recorded the abuse, and sent the recordings to Seibert.

In 2019, federal agents executed a search warrant for digital devices in their investigation of Seibert. While searching Seibert’s devices, police recovered videos of Duflo sexually abusing a 6-year-old child. One of the videos also included a 2-year-old child.

On May 4, 2021, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a four-count indictment charging Duflo with production and transportation of child pornography. On December 1, 2022, Duflo pleaded guilty.

On January 21, 2021, Seibert was sentenced in the Central District of California to 292 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to producing child pornography, traveling to engage in illicit sex, and using a facility of commerce to induce a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Pamela Paaso, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to contact HSI at (866) 347-2423 or submit a tip online at report.cybertip.org.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children.

Not only do these images and videos document the victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, re-victimize and re-traumatize the child victims each time their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at www.missingkids.org.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.