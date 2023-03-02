Bend woman’s suspicious Redmond Airport luggage items lead to pair of drug raids, lab seizure, 3 arrests

Liquid cannabis concentrate violated TSA's 'liquid standard'; lab allegedly exported concentrate around US

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two simultaneous drug raids Wednesday targeting marijuana grows and an extraction lab at homes south of Sunriver and in Bend led to three arrests, wrapping up an investigation that began when a Bend woman recently tried to board a Redmond flight with a carry-on suitcase containing liquid cannabis concentrate.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded an investigation involving a Three Rivers-area home alleged to have been growing, processing illicit marijuana, and operating an extraction laboratory in a residential area before exporting it around the country, Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said Thursday.

At the same time, a second team of DCIME / CODE drug agents and detectives with the Redmond Police Department concluded a concurrent investigation involving a Bend couple allegedly operating a nationwide distribution operation of Oregon cannabis products from a home in southwest Bend.

This case began on Feb. 11, when a 41-year-old Bend woman attempted to board an early-morning commercial flight at the Redmond Municipal Airport, bound for the East Coast, Vander Kamp said.

During the security screening process, Transportation Security Administration officers inspected her carry-on suitcase and found several packages containing a commercial quantity cannabis concentrate.

TSA officers referred the case to Redmond Police officers at the airport. They conducted the initial investigation and requested the assistance of DCIME detectives.

“She told them (the TSA and officers) a few different stories about what it was,” Vander Kamp told NewsChannel 21. The bag was seized, but the Redmond officer allowed her to leave the airport. She was unable to board the flight as planned.

Several of the packages found in the woman's suitcase contained commercial-type labeling from an illicit cannabis grower later identified as a 34-year-old Bend man.

The Deschutes County Illicit Marijuana Enforcement Team requested the assistance of the Central Oregon Drug Team to further their investigation, Vander Kamp said. As a result, CODE and DCIME detectives, drug agents, and intelligence analysts conducted surveillance of the woman and man.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, CODE, DCIME, DEA Agents, DCSO Street Crime Unit and Redmond Police detectives, with the assistance of the Deschutes County Sheriff's SWAT Team, executed simultaneous search warrants in the 55000 block of Lazy River Drive and the 61400 block of Linton Loop.

During the execution of the search warrant, the Bend man and an uninvolved house guest was contacted inside the grow operation, the sergeant said.

During the search warrant on Lazy River Drive, 60 pounds of processed marijuana flower, 101 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, one firearm and a large amount of currency were seized. The cannabis extraction lab was also dismantled and seized.

It also was found that the man’s current cannabis harvest was infected by one or more viruses or viroid pathogens, Vander Kamp said. Although these viruses generally impact the plant’s potency and yield, he said, the danger to humans come from the pesticides used to treat the virus being applied to the plant and transferred to the final product.

The property also had dangerous electrical wiring conditions, non-permitted electrical panels, exposed electrical wires, unpermitted interior walls, and lacked any safety equipment, proper ventilation, or unsanitary conditions, Vander Kamp said.

A Deschutes County Building Code Compliance Officer assisted after detectives observed numerous building code violations. These compliance issues have been referred for enforcement against the property owners, who live in another state.

The possession of small amounts of marijuana is legal for recreational use in Oregon. However, large, unlicensed marijuana operations remain illegal, Vander Kamp said, adding, "These unregulated operations continue pose dangers to the public and the environment."

During the search warrant on Linton Loop, various processed marijuana products, evidence of the exportation operation, three firearms, and a large amount of currency were seized. The woman and her boyfriend, a 44-year-old Bend man, were detained in the house, and a search determined him to be a co-conspirator in the crimes, Vander Kamp said.

All three people were arrested at the scene and later cited in lieu of custody on various drug manufacture, import-export and possession charges.