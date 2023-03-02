Report of shot fired near Deschutes County Jail brings police, deputies; suspect caught in Sunriver after pursuit

Injury crash in La Pine a short time later apparently unrelated

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An armed subject reportedly fired a gunshot at or near the Deschutes County Jail Thursday night, bringing numerous deputies and Bend police to the sheriff’s office parking lot area, and a Highway 97 pursuit and use of spike strips led to a guns-drawn arrest of the suspect in Sunriver.

The sheriff’s office was alerted shortly before 10 p.m. to the possible threat to the sheriff’s office, including the jail, amid initial reports of an armed subject who discharged a round at or near the jail, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

Deputies and police secured the area, including the sheriff’s office and jail, Wall said.

The suspect alleged to be involved in the incident was found in the area of the Sunriver Business Park. After a pursuit on Highway 97, law enforcement disabled the suspect vehicle with spike strips, Wall said. They conducted a guns-drawn “high-risk” traffic stop on Cottonwood Road, near Highway 97, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation was still underway, but Wall said “there is no longer a threat to the public.” More information will be released when available.

A short time later, around 10:20 p.m., a two-vehicle, reportedly rear-end injury crash occurred farther south, at Highway 97 and Read Road in La Pine. Dispatchers said it was unrelated to the earlier pursuit and incident.