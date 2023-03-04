Two Redmond residents arrested in robbery of woman; wallet, hundreds in cash recovered

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman and man were arrested Friday in connection with the robbery of another Redmond woman’s wallet, and the wallet with hundreds in cash was recovered, police said Saturday.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to a reported robbery at the Lucky 7 Deli and Lottery on South Highway 97, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

The caller said a woman later identified as a 31-year-old Redmond resident stole her wallet that contained about $1,000 in cash, and pushed and spit on her as she fled, Petersen said. The woman fled in a car driven by a suspect later identified as a 57-year-old Redmond man. Police did not release the two suspects’ names.

Officers found their car at Moe’s Food Mart, a convenience store on SW Fifth Street, the lieutenant said.

The male suspect ran when confronted by officers, and after a brief chase on foot, he was found hiding in a nearby dumpster, Petersen said. The female suspect also was taken into custody, and the victim’s wallet and $700 of the cash was recovered at the scene.

The female suspect was booked into the Deschutes County Jail in Bend on charges of third-degree robbery, first-degree theft and harassment. The man also was booked into jail on charges of criminal conspiracy and first-degree theft.

“Officers from the Redmond Police Department are committed to making Redmond the safest community in Oregon,” Petersen said in a news release. “We would like to thank the public for their assistance in bringing this incident to a peaceful conclusion.”