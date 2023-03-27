Skip to Content
Bend Police sadly announce passing of K-9 Haras, a ‘tenacious and driven’ member of the force for 7 years

Bend Police Dept.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bend Police Department announced with sadness Monday the passing of a valued member of the force – K-9 Haras, who served the region for seven years until his retirement six years ago.

"K-9 Haras honorably served Bend Police and the entire Central Oregon area between 2010 and 2017 with his handler, Sgt. James Kinsella," the Facebook post stated.

"During his career, Haras had 125 captures and recovered 45 articles of evidence across all three counties," the announcement said. "He served on the CERT team for 19 months and never missed a day of work.

"K-9 Haras was tenacious and driven, and our law enforcement community will miss him tremendously," the posting concluded.

