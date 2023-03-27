Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
Published 3:49 PM

OSP drug K-9 Marley helps troopers find 36 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

OSP drug-detection K-9 Marley poses with seized methamphetamine, heroin
Oregon State Police
OSP drug-detection K-9 Marley poses with seized methamphetamine, heroin

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A traffic stop on Highway 97 north of La Pine led to a pair of arrests assisted by Oregon State Police drug-detection K-9 Marley and the seizure of about 36 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two pounds of suspected heroin, troopers said.

An OSP senior trooper pulled over a Nissan Altima around 2:30 p.m. last Tuesday on Highway 97 near milepost 161, troopers said in a news release Monday.

“During the traffic stop, the senior trooper noticed signs of criminal activity,” OSP said.

Marley alerted to the presence of narcotics coming from the car, OSP said. A search turned up the meth and heroin hidden inside.

The driver and passenger, residents of Sunnyside, Washington, “were interviewed and released pending referred charges,” troopers said.

OSP troopers were assisted during the investigation by OSP detectives assigned to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team, OSP Southwest Region Marijuana Team, and the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative). 

The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy-sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content