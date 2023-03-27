OSP drug K-9 Marley helps troopers find 36 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A traffic stop on Highway 97 north of La Pine led to a pair of arrests assisted by Oregon State Police drug-detection K-9 Marley and the seizure of about 36 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two pounds of suspected heroin, troopers said.

An OSP senior trooper pulled over a Nissan Altima around 2:30 p.m. last Tuesday on Highway 97 near milepost 161, troopers said in a news release Monday.

“During the traffic stop, the senior trooper noticed signs of criminal activity,” OSP said.

Marley alerted to the presence of narcotics coming from the car, OSP said. A search turned up the meth and heroin hidden inside.

The driver and passenger, residents of Sunnyside, Washington, “were interviewed and released pending referred charges,” troopers said.

OSP troopers were assisted during the investigation by OSP detectives assigned to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team, OSP Southwest Region Marijuana Team, and the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative).

The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy-sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.