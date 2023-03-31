Burglars hit at least 10 food carts, coffee shops and restaurants around Bend; police post photos, seek tips

(Update: With photos, more details)

Cash, tablets taken; burglars broke doors and windows to get in; police believe all the same culprits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At least 10 food carts, coffee stands and restaurants were hit by burglars around Bend overnight Thursday and Friday, police said as they released security photos and asked the public to help them identify and catch the culprits.

All of the burglaries were reported when employees arrived to open their locations on Thursday and Friday mornings, Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Locations burglarized Thursday night included:

Café Des Chutes on SE Scott Street

JJ Coffee Hut in the 20000 block of Cooley Road

Backporch Coffee Roasters in the 1000 block of SE 15 th Street

Street Toasty and Bigfoot Barbecue Co. in the Podski Food Cart Lot in the 500 block of NW Arizona Avenue

The Bob Bend food truck at Silver Moon Brewing on NW Greenwood Avenue

IndoDaddy food truck at Spider City Brewing, 1100 block of SE 9th Street

In addition, police took a report of burglaries at El Nava and Nosh Street Food carts and Industrial Joes Coffee, all located at or near Bevel Brewing on SE Armour Road. Miller said the break-ins at or near Bevel Brewing were discovered Thursday morning and the rest Friday morning.

The suspects took money from the carts and broke doors and windows to enter the businsses.

Among the items taken from the other locations were cash, cash registers, iPads, tablets and point-of-sale technology (Square). The incidents caused hundreds of dollars in damage to each of the businesses as well, Miller said.

"Bend Police are investigating these incidents and believe they were likely committed by the same suspect or suspects," Miller said in a news release.

Video surveillance images show a suspect and suspect vehicle in the Toasty, Backporch and Bevel Brewing-area burglaries. The suspect vehicle appears to be a BMW or Mazda Miata.

If you believe your business may have been a victim, Miller asked that you contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Police also asked neighboring businesses to check any video surveillance they may have and share it with Bend Police.

NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield visited four of the businesses hit by the burglar or burglars.

Industrial Joes Coffee, DIY Cave, and two food trucks in the Bevel parking lot had cash boxes stolen, doors broken off their hinges, and a PA system was stolen from DIY Cave. The businesses suspect the thief in question used a crowbar to enter the businesses, due to the damage sustained to their doors.

