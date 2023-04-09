Redmond-area domestic violence suspect accused of fleeing traffic stop, dragging deputy

Deputies say man violated restraining order, rammed girlfriend's car

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy was dragged a short distance Saturday afternoon by a Redmond man accused of violating a restraining order and ramming his girlfriend’s parked car, then resisting arrest at two traffic stops, the second made with spike strips.

Deputies were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the Cline Falls Mobile Home Park on Highway 126 west of Redmond, Sergeant Jason Wall said. A woman called 911 to report her boyfriend was at her home and ramming her unoccupied parked car, causing extensive damage.

Wall said the 47-year-old man had just been served with a restraining order and removed from the residence a few hours earlier. The order prohibited him from contacting the woman or being at the home. The woman also said he was drunk and drove away before deputies arrived on scene.

The first responding deputy found the man on a gravel road near the Cline Falls Highway and tried to stop and arrest him for DUII and the restraining order violation, Wall said. The deputy was dragged a short distance by the suspect’s car as he fled. Wall noted the deputy was uninjured and immediately returned to patrol duties.

Shortly after the suspect fled, a second responding deputy used mobile spike strips to stop the driver, who again resisted arrest and was taken into custody after a short struggle, Wall said.

The man was booked into the county jail on charges of second-degree escape, DUII-alcohol, resisting arrest, reckless endangering, a restraining order violation and first-degree criminal mischief, the sergeant said.