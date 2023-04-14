‘Scammers are coming out of the woodwork’: How to protect yourself at tax filing deadline

(Update: Adding video, comments from Bend tax consultants, Prineville resident, cybersecurity co.)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the deadline for filing taxes coming up on Tuesday, we're getting warnings about scams that could cost you.

Oregon is ranked the No. 1 most targeted state for tax scams, according to cybersecurity company Trend Micro, which says Oregonians accounted for 42 percent of recent victims. Nationwide since January, they've found more than 260,000 tax-related scams, according to Trend Micro, which provides free software to consumers.

"The scammers are coming out of the woodwork," Trend Micro VP of Threat Intelligence Jon Clay said. "Obviously, tax scams are big, especially this time of year."

"Last year, we blocked 146 billion threats that were targeting our customers, and we were able to to block those for them," Clay added.

The company says that last year, 68 million Americans lost money in phone scams alone, costing over $39.5 billion. To detect scam-related calls, emails and texts, users are notified of personal threats.

Prineville resident Marilyn Applegate said, "I just haven't had any of those calls, to be honest with you. I would just ignore them, if I have scam calls."

Trend Micro also warns of malicious advertisements online impersonating the IRS website. As a rule of thumb do not input your social security or bank information.

At Columbia Pacific Tax Service in Bend, Patti King and Stanley Turel are licensed tax consultants.

"First warning is, the IRS never calls a client to ask for money," Turel said Friday. "It's always through a communication, usually from a letter in the mail."

King added, "Some of the letters are scams."

If you do receive such correspondence, initiate contact with the IRS directly, to find out if it's real.

You can also check with those who prepare returns and are now in the midst of their busiest time of year.

Turel said, "Nobody is taking new clients. We've had to restrict the amount of new clients we take because with a staff of 10, we're swamped already."

If you're having issues finding someone to do your taxes, you can file an extension at USA.Gov. And if you want to download the free app, it's called Trend Micro Check.

Here's some guidance to avoid tax scams, from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum:

With the federal tax filing deadline approaching, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning Oregonians to be on the lookout for scams and other fraud related to taxes and tax filing.

“During tax season, identity theft cases increase as scammers use stolen information to file fake tax returns and steal people’s refunds,” Rosenblum said. “Oregonians should always be on the lookout for scam artists trying to steal their personal and financial information.”

Most tax scams are just one variety of what are known as government imposter scams. These imposters pose as representatives of a government agency like the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or Social Security, or of a business or charity.

“Unfortunately, imposters have clever ways to get you to trust them so they can steal your personal information and money,” added AG Rosenblum. “Don’t fall for it!”

When the attempt to defraud comes via a letter, text, or email, scammers usually use official-looking materials such as the IRS or Oregon Department of Revenue logos.

When the scammer tries to reach a taxpayer over the phone, they will attempt to take advantage of the instinct to cooperate with someone with an official-sounding title or reason for calling, and will often ask for personal information, ask you to send money right away, make threats, or try to keep you on the phone.

Oregonians should know that local, state, and federal government agencies will never ask consumers to send money or make payments via a wire transfer, pre-paid gift card or by purchasing cryptocurrency.

If you believe you are being scammed, hang up the phone, do not click on links in a text or email, and – if you’re worried – contact the agency directly via the phone number or email address listed on their official website. Do not use any of the contact information in the suspicious communication.

“As we enter the final weeks of the 2023 tax season the Oregon Department of Revenue urges taxpayers and tax professionals to be on the lookout for bogus calls, texts, emails, and online posts from scammers trying to steal your personal and financial information,” said Joanna Robert, communications director for the Oregon Department of Revenue. “You can find out more about how to protect yourself from tax season scams on the IRS website.”

If you believe you have been the victim of a tax scam, or want to report a suspected scam, file a complaint with the Oregon Attorney General online at www.oregonconsumer.gov.