Chavez-DeRemer cosponsors legislation to increase penalties for fentanyl traffickers

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) joined Rep. Michael McCaul (TX-10) to introduce the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, which seeks to combat the fentanyl crisis by targeting the illicit drug’s global supply chain.

Specifically, the proposal would strengthen current law and direct the Treasury Department to target, sanction, and block the financial assets of transnational criminal organizations – targeting everyone from chemical suppliers in China to the cartels that traffic the drugs in from Mexico.

“Oregon teenagers are dying from drug-related overdoses at a faster rate than any other state, and it’s mainly due to the dangerous amount of fentanyl that’s overwhelming our streets. To get fentanyl out of our communities, we need to start at the source. That’s why I’m honored to help introduce the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, which strengthens current penalties to target the cartels and criminals around the world who are involved in trafficking this deadly drug,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

“Synthetic opioids — primarily fentanyl — killed more than 100,000 Americans last year alone. That’s nearly double the number of American deaths in the entire Vietnam War over two decades,” said McCaul. “I’m proud to introduce the FEND Off Fentanyl Act to help combat this generational crisis and protect young Americans in Texas and across the nation.”

The rate of Oregon adolescents dying due to drug-related causes is growing faster than in any other state. Adolescent overdose deaths have more than doubled nationwide since 2019 and more than tripled in Oregon during the same time period. This is largely due to the proliferation of fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The FEND Off Fentanyl Act is a sanctions and anti-money laundering bill that aims to stop the flow of deadly fentanyl into our country by choking off the income source of those who traffic in synthetic opioids. The bill ensures that sanctions are imposed not only on the illicit drug trade, but also on the money laundering that makes it profitable.

The proposal has also been introduced in the Senate by Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Ranking Member Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Full text of the bill is available here. A one pager of the bill is available here.

Chavez-DeRemer is also a cosponsor of the END FENTANYL Act, which would require U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) to identify improvements for preventing drug and human trafficking, and the Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act, which makes the distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death, punishable by federal felony murder charges.