Caught on camera: New video system alerts Bend private security firm to business intruder, helps police make arrest

(Update: Adding video, comments from business, Bend Police)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend private security company is using new technology to help businesses with security. When a surveillance camera detects a problem, police can be quickly contacted.

Bend Patrol Services said when an intrusion occurs, their motion-activated cameras start to record immediately. It will then send video to the patrol officers in the field, where they can see a live video feed of the situation and respond if necessary.

"It does put me at ease," Dan Hollingsworth, Pro Caliber Motorsports general manager said Thursday.

At Pro Caliber Motorsports, they used to have frequent break-ins and thefts, as well as people on the property illegally. Since working with BPS, a company that started in Bend, they've had no issues.

"Before, I didn't know if someone was on the property or not," Hollingsworth said. "Now -- now we know."

Bend Patrol Services said it works alongside local law enforcement agencies to bridge the gap in response time. There are 12 motion-activated cameras on the property of Pro Caliber Motorsports, and on the days they are closed there are nightly patrols.

"Nowadays, you have to have the video monitoring and the patrol if you can't have someone on site 24- seven ," Hollingsworth said. "They go hand in hand. If you have just the patrol, it's not as effective."

Bend Patrol Services sent us video Wednesday of an intruder in a gated area.

The security worker says he arrived shortly after the cameras went on, and called for the person to come out.

Knowing the person was still on the property, Bend Patrol Services' deputy chief then called dispatchers, and Bend Police were able to catch the suspect nearby.

Video cameras not only help businesses drive off theft and break-ins, they also offer an extra set of eyes for Bend Police and other agencies.

Bend PD Communications Manager Sheila Miller said, "We use it as evidence collection after an incident. So we might ask area businesses for video surveillance in the case of a car crash -- obviously a burglary or a break-in. If people have internal cameras, we're going to ask for those. And then, you know, sometimes we would ask neighbors for Ring doorbell footage, if we're looking for a suspect."

Bend Police consider private security a plus, but there are limitations.

"On TV shows, people see that police or law enforcement can enhance or zoom in on a lot of video surveillance, and that's not often the case," Miller said. "So the better-quality, high-def video that we have access to, the better."

She said having video surveillance where it's easily visible, along with locking your doors and taking the necessary precautions, can help to deter intruders.