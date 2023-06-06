DCSO seeks public’s help to find burglar who hit Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne; store releases security video

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies sought help from the public Tuesday to find an apparently armed burglar who broke into Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne late Sunday night and tried to steal alcohol, cigarettes and food before he fled as deputies arrived on scene.

Deputies responded around 10:50 p.m. Sunday to the alarm at the market on North Highway 97, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

They were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspect, and the sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect or vehicle of interest.

The male suspect was wearing a green “Champion” hooded sweatshirt, a face mask, dark-colored pants and a pair of Vans ‘Off the Wall’ lace-up shoes. The vehicle of interest is a white four-door sedan, with an unknown license plate.

Wall said that since the suspect was seen in the video armed with what appeared to be an authentic handgun, the sheriff’s office asked the public to not contact or confront the suspect, if seen, but instead contact county 911 dispatchers at 541-693-6911.

Ferguson’s Market owner Randy Lunsford also posted video from the burglary on the store’s Facebook page. Store owner Randy Lunsford said they have been burglarized before, but “nobody’s ever been armed,” which he called “a little disconcerting.”