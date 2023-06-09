Terrebonne man arrested on 10 charges alleging rape, abuse of juvenile

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 44-year-old Terrebonne man was arrested in a raid on his home Thursday, accused of five counts each of rape and sex abuse involving a juvenile, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

A patrol deputy began investigating on May 31 a report of a rape of a juvenile, Sergeant Jason Wall said, adding that “the victim was safe and outside the area at the time of the report.”

Wall said he could not reveal the gender, age or hometown of the alleged victim due to the still-active investigation.

Based on the initial information the patrol deputy learned in his investigation, sheriff’s detectives were assigned the case and began collaborating with an “outside agency,” not specified by Wall, to further the investigation.

As a result, sheriff’s detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect, Christopher Adam Osmon, and his Terrebonne home.

Wall said Osmon was taken into custody without incident and booked into the county jail in Bend on five counts each of first-degree rape and first-degree sex abuse. Court records show he was being arraigned Friday on a 10-count indictment.

Wall said more information will be released when it becomes available.