Deschutes County deputies, Bend Police seek driver who fled traffic stop in NE Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies and Bend police are searching for the driver of an SUV who fled an attempted traffic stop in northeast Bend on Thursday.

A sheriff’s detective tried to pull over a white 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe in the area of Purcell Boulevard near Carrie Lane for an observed traffic violation, Sergeant Jason Wall said. He did not specify the violation.

The driver stopped briefly before fleeing south on Purcell toward Wells Acres Road, Wall said.

Due to the volume of traffic and residential neighborhood, the detective did not pursue the fleeing driver, the sergeant said.

A short time later, a business employee in the 2000 block of NE Wyatt Court called 911 to report two males running from the SUV in a business parking lot.

Deputies assisted by Bend Police officers established containment in the area for a short time in an attempt to locate the driver, without success.

Anyone with information about the driver of the SUV, Oregon license plate 505 JCG, is asked to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number, 541-693-6911.