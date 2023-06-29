Man found stabbed in leg, several gunshots fired in parking lot of Cascade West on Bend’s Westside

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man was found stabbed in the leg and several gunshots were fired early Thursday in the parking lot of Cascade West Grub & Alehouse on SW Century Drive in Bend, police said.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to the report of shots fired in the bar’s parking lot, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Witnesses told officers they heard five or six gunshots in the bar’s parking lot before several vehicles left the scene, Miller said.

At the same time, a man was found on the roof of the bar, and he reported he’d been stabbed in the leg. Miller said Bend Fire medics took the 23-year-old Bend man to St. Charles Bend for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An estimated 30 to 35 people were at the bar at the time of the incident, Miller said.

Police conducting the investigation asked anyone who might have information to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.