Bend Police add holiday patrol officers for Fourth of July, enact zero-tolerance policy for alcohol-related offenses

(Update: Adding video, comments from Bend PD)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Police Department is adding more officers to patrol over the Fourth of July holiday, citing rises in recent years in underage and teen drinking, violence, DUIIs and even overdoses.

While the police usually average around 210 calls a day, on Independence Day, they've been getting around 280 on average since 2020.

Bend PD's Communications Manager Sheila Miller told us Friday: "We are going to have 20 additional patrol officers out during the key hours that we've seen pretty bad behavior in the park, which is usually daytime."

According to Bend PD, about 60 officers total will be out patrolling the streets of Bend during the holiday, including the additional 20 patrol units on Tuesday. They are also enacting a zero-tolerance policy on alcohol-related offenses.

Police released body cam footage to NewsChannel 21 to show some of the problems they dealt with on the holiday last year in city parks.

It's why they're increasing patrols this year.

"Some of the biggest things we've seen in the last few years are large parties of hundreds of underage kids gathering in public parks, drinking to excess, doing drugs, fighting, playing drinking games," Miller said.

Last year, a 16-year-old was pulled over for speeding and a DUII after partying at Harmon Park on July 4th.

A Breathalyzer later showed he was twice above Oregon's legal limit of .08, although since he was a minor, he wasn't eligible for a "legal limit."

"We're going to really try and take a stand to tell people that our community is not a free-for-all on the Fourth of July," Miller said.

Even with added patrols, Bend Police will have to prioritize calls they receive on the holiday, because of the high volume.

"Your car got broken into, your car got stolen? Those things have to wait," Miller said, "because we're dealing with all these other things that are dangerous and that require multiple officers to respond."

"I think for the rest of our community, I want them to know that we recognize that this has become a problem, and we're trying to do something about it," she said.

Last July 4th, Bend Police made 13 arrests total.

Underage possession of alcohol, and drinking in unauthorized locations will result in a citation this year.