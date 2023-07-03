Redmond drive-by shooting victim dies; family & friends mourn loss; murder charges filed against father, son

(Update: Adding video, details from Deschutes County DA)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 42-year-old victim of last week's Redmond drive-by shooting on Cedar Avenue in NW Redmond died over the weekend at St. Charles Bend, according to his grieving family and friends. Amended second-degree murder were filed Monday against a father and son accused of the crime.

Esaui "Sy" Mutchler was in his driveway off of Cedar Avenue and 19th Street last Monday morning when he was allegedly shot by Mark Johnson, 45, and his son, Iceton Johnson, 18.

Friends and family surrounded Mutchler when he succumbed to his injuries Saturday afternoon in the hospital. Family members informed NewsChannel 21 of his passing on Sunday, a day before police and Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels confirmed the death and filed amended murder charges.

On Monday at the home, we found family members still living there, but not able to speak with us.

By email, Mutchler's fiance, Logan Wilson, reached out to NewsChannel 21 over the weekend to confirm his passing while surrounded by family and friends at St. Charles Bend.

She told us the shooting was not drug- or gang-related, but was over a petty disagreement between Mutchler and Iceton Johnson.

Mutchler leaves behind two daughters, Bronte and Syke. His family has started an online fundraiser on GoFundMe to help cover medical bills and other expenses.

On Monday, Gunnels confirmed to us that Mutchler succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and that murder charges were filed.

Nelson says she was sleeping in the home when the shooting occurred and that one of the shots narrowly missed her head.

The amended six-count charging document filed Monday accuses Iceton Johnson of second-degree murder with a firearm, as well as second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

An eight-count charging document against Mark James Johnson also includes charges of attempted assault of and interfering with a law enforcement animal, related to the K-9 who apparently bit the man when he refused to comply with officers' commands.

The two men were back in court for arraignment on Monday because the murder charges meant they no longer were eligible to post bail and be released, Gunnels said.

They are scheduled for arraignment Wednesday (Iceton Johnson) and Thursday (for Mark Johnson) on expected grand jury formal indictments.