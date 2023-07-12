Skip to Content
DCSO adds new digital forensics detective to tackle internet crimes against children

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office's new digital forensics detective, Mitch Meyer
Published 11:59 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has a new staff member on hand, focusing on internet crimes against children.

Internet Crimes against Children Digital Forensics Detective Mitchell Meyer recently joined the agency, coming from Oregon State Police, where he most recently held a similar position and has worked since 1999. He previously also was a New York City police officer.

"I think it's a huge issue, and I think every department in the state is being inundated with referrals regarding these crimes," Meyer told Kelsey McGee during an interview Wednesday.

Tune into NewsChannel 21 at Five for more on what Mitchell shared regarding his new, yet continuing role regarding exploitation of children online. McGee also is speaking with sheriff's Sergeant Thomas Lilienthal to find out how many cases have been reported recently in Deschutes County.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

