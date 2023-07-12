DCSO adds new digital forensics detective to tackle internet crimes against children

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has a new staff member on hand, focusing on internet crimes against children.

Internet Crimes against Children Digital Forensics Detective Mitchell Meyer recently joined the agency, coming from Oregon State Police, where he most recently held a similar position and has worked since 1999. He previously also was a New York City police officer.

"I think it's a huge issue, and I think every department in the state is being inundated with referrals regarding these crimes," Meyer told Kelsey McGee during an interview Wednesday.

