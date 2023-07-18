Skip to Content
Bend man pleads guilty to manslaughter, arson in June 2022 fatal stabbing, sentenced to 21 years

Thomas Craig appears at April hearing by video hookup from Deschutes County Jail
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After a day of plea negotiations, a Bend man accused of fatally stabbing a man last June and setting his townhome on fire pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree manslaughter and arson charges and was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.

Thomas Jule Craig, now 36, had been charged with second-degree murder and arson in the June 7, 2022 killing of Glen Allan Ely, 53. whose body was found in his burning Daggett Lane townhome, where authorities said Craig was a houseguest.

Deschutes County Circuit Judge Wells Ashby sentenced Craig on Monday to 13 years on the manslaughter charge and 100 months on the arson charge, to be served consecutively, for a total of 21 1/3 years (256 months), District Attorney Steve Gunnels said.

In April, Judge Alison Emerson ruled that Craig would be able to aid and assist in his own defense, after a psychological evaluation by the Oregon State Hospital.

In recent months, Craig had sought to dismiss Dylan Potter as his attorney and requested to serve as his own counsel, but Potter remained on the case through the settlement discussions.

In his petition to plead guilty, Craig acknowledged, “I did unlawfully and recklessly cause the death” of Ely and started the fire that damaged his townhome.

