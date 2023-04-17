Bend murder, arson suspect agrees to possible settlement talks with defense lawyer he’s sought to dismiss

(Update: Details of hearing discussions; Blake Mayfield has a report at Five)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man accused of fatally stabbing a man last June and setting his townhome on fire was back in court on Monday, still seeking to dismiss his defense attorney and represent himself, but agreeing to talk with him further about a possible settlement conference.

Deschutes County Circuit Judge Randy Miller, assigned to the case of Thomas Jule Craig, held a hearing after fellow Judge Alison Emerson ruled recently that Craig, 35, is able to aid and assist in his own defense against charges in the killing of Glen Allan Ely, 53.

After Craig failed a motion to serve as his own counsel, Craig’s lawyer, Dylan Potter, filed a motion in recent days to withdraw from the case.

But Miller noted Monday that some parties to the case “still have some concerns about his (Craig’s) fitness on this case” and the ability to move forward with him serving as his own attorney.

The judge asked attorneys to file memos detailing any such concerns, but in the meantime also asked Craig if was willing to still work with Potter on settlement discussions regarding the second-degree murder and arson charges.

“Yes, your honor,” Craig said by video hookup from the jail – all he said, when asked questions a few times by the judge.

Miller asked for filings with more details by Potter and prosecutors in coming weeks on how the cases might proceed. He set a follow-up hearing for May 1.

Craig, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and arson in the death early last June of Glen Allan Ely, 53, whose body was found by firefighters in his burning Daggett Lane townhome, where Craig was a houseguest.

Emerson ruled last week that Craig is able to aid and assist in his own defense after a psychological evaluation by the Oregon State Hospital.

Craig said at that hearing that he'd given his court-appointed attorney, Dylan Potter, “three weeks to see eye to eye” with him, and claimed that Potter was “intimidating me, coercing me to do things I don’t want to do.”

Emerson asked Craig if he wanted to move forward with representing himself, rather than meet with any other lawyers, and he said that was correct.

No trial date has been set.

In a four-page handwritten letter from the Deschutes County Jail to the court last month, Craig made a variety of allegations and said he wished to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield attended Monday's hearing and spoke with District Attorney Steve Gunnels about what can happen in cases where a defendant chooses to represent themselves. He'll have his report on NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.