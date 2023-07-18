NW Bend homicide victim’s missing SUV has been found by member of the public in S. Oregon, police say

(Update: KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is providing an update tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend homicide victim’s missing SUV has been found unoccupied by a member of the public in Southern Oregon, police said Thursday, as detectives headed to the scene to collect it and to investigate the area where it was found.

Forensics and evidence collection continues at Evelyn Jeanette Weaver’s home, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said. “We appreciate the public’s attention and assistance as this investigation continues,” she added.

An autopsy is planned Thursday morning, Miller said. Police have not disclosed any details regarding the apparent cause or manner of death.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is talking with Bend police, and neighbors on NW Hill Street. He'll air his report on any investigation updates tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

The death of Weaver, 28, who lived alone at her home in the 200 block of NW Hill Street “is now being investigated as a homicide,” Miller said Wednesday, after police earlier referred to it as a “suspicious” death.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team was activated and is working with Bend police detectives on their investigation, assisted by the Oregon State Police Forensics Lab, Miller said. They have been going door to door in the neighborhood, gathering information.

Police had said they were looking for Weaver’s 2004 silver Honda CR-V, Oregon license plate 085 BMP. They released two photos of the SUV and warned: “If you see this vehicle, do not approach it – call 911.”

Police asked anyone with information about Weaver’s death or who had any interaction with her between July 13-18 and who has not yet been in contact with police to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.

Miller said police will remain on scene at the home through at least Friday as they collect evidence and complete their forensic investigation.

Officers responded to a call around 11:20 a.m. Monday from a Bend man who went to the home to check on the resident and found the woman unresponsive, Miller said. Officers called to the scene determined the woman had died.

Crime scene tape was strung across the street in the area and several officers and investigators were on the scene.