FBI looks for more possible victims after woman escapes from makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a makeshift cinder block jail cell, from which she bloodied her hands while breaking open the door to escape, the FBI said Wednesday.

The man now faces federal charges, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states.

“This woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinder block cell,” Stephanie Shark, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Portland field office, said in a news release. “Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare.”

After the woman escaped from his home in Klamath Falls, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi fled the southern Oregon city of roughly 22,000 people but was arrested by local authorities in Reno, Nevada, the FBI said. He is charged with interstate kidnapping, and court records don't list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

According to the FBI, Zuberi also went by the names Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi, and he has lived in multiple states since 2016, possibly including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Oregon, Zuberi solicited the woman, identified only as Adult Victim 1, to engage in prostitution along Aurora Avenue in Seattle, an area known for sex work. Afterward, Zuberi told the woman he was an undercover officer, showed her a badge, pointed a stun gun at her, and placed her in handcuffs and leg irons before putting her in the back of his vehicle, the complaint said.

He then drove the woman to his home in Oregon, stopping along the way to sexually assault her, the complaint states.

When they arrived, about seven hours after he first encountered her in Seattle, he put her in a makeshift cell he had built in his garage — a cinderblock cell with a door of metal bars — and said he was leaving to do paperwork, the complaint says.

The woman “briefly slept and awoke to the realization that she would likely die if she did not attempt to escape,” the complaint states.

She started banging on the door and eventually broke it open. She saw Zuberi's vehicle parked in the garage, opened it, grabbed his gun and then took off, leaving blood on a wooden fence she climbed over to escape, the complaint said. She flagged down a passing driver who called 911.

FBI news release:

FBI Portland Seeking Additional Victims After Woman Escaped Makeshift Cinderblock Cell in Klamath Falls, OR

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a violent sex assault offender who has lived in at least 10 states.

29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi (aka Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi), is in federal custody for interstate kidnapping after a Washington woman escaped his home in Klamath Falls, OR, claiming she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and locked in a cinderblock cell.

According to court records, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, Zuberi traveled from his home in Klamath Falls, OR, to Seattle, WA, where he solicited the services of a prostitute, he then posed as an undercover police officer. The victim told investigators that he pointed a taser at her and placed her in handcuffs, leg irons and put her in the back seat of his car. He then traveled roughly 450 miles with the woman, sexually assaulting her during the trip.

According to the victim, once he arrived at his home in Klamath Falls, OR, Zuberi moved her into a makeshift cell that he had constructed in his garage. The cell was made of cinder blocks and a metal door installed in reverse so it could not be opened from the inside. Once Zuberi left, the victim says she repeatedly banged on the door and was able to break the door open and escape the room. She was able to flag down a passing motorist who called 9-1-1.

Klamath Falls Police Department obtained a search warrant for Zuberi’s residence and found the makeshift cell described by the victim. Zuberi fled and was located in Reno, NV where he was taken into custody after a brief standoff with local police.

“According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say, she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare,” says Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Stephanie Shark with the FBI Portland Field Office.

“We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities. Through quick law enforcement action we were able to get Zuberi in custody the next day. While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to additional violent sexual assaults in at least four states and there could be more.”

Zuberi has lived in ten states over the last ten years and FBI investigators have reason to believe there could be additional sexual assault victims.

The FBI's investigation has extended to multiple states where Zuberi previously resided between August of 2016 and today. Those states could include: California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.

Victims may know Zuberi by the name “Sakima” and it is believed he may have used several different methods to gain control of his victims; including by drugging their drinks and impersonating a police officer.

The victims are often threatened with retaliation if they notify the police.

If you believe you have been a victim or have any information concerning Zuberi (aka Sakima) visit the website: fbi.gov/SakimaVictims or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also contact the FBI Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI would like to acknowledge our partners assisting in this investigation including the United States Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon Department of Justice, Oregon State Police, Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police and the FBI Las Vegas Field Office, Reno Resident Agency.