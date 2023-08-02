Sheriff’s office: Fla. woman selling meth from her Redmond motel room thought M. 110 made them legal

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Florida woman arrested in a raid on charges of selling large amounts of methamphetamine out of her downtown Redmond hotel room told Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives she relocated here due to Measure 110, believing that illicit drugs are legal in Oregon, the sheriff’s office said.

Street Crimes Unit detectives began an investigation Monday regarding methamphetamine sales from the motel, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

Detectives learned Aundria Bass, 48, of Orange County, Fla., was trafficking commercial quantities of meth from her motel room an began surveillance late Monday morning, developing probable cause to see a search warrant for her vehicle and motel room, Wall said.

Investigators executed the search warrant Monday evening, finding several people inside, along with commercial quantities of meth, evidence of drug sales, “a substantial quantity of crack cocaine” and a small amount of fentanyl pills, the sergeant said.

During the raid, a 35-year-old Redmond man was arrested on an outstanding Deschutes County warrant for a traffic offense, Wall said.

Detectives said they learned Bass had come to the area due to her belief that Measure 110 made the drugs legal, according to Wall.

Bass also was found to be manufacturing and ingesting crack cocaine in her motel room as detectives made entry. She was arrested on several drug charges, as well as a warrant from Orange County for a parole violation on an original charge of fraud, Wall said.

Bass was arraigned Tuesday on two initial charges from the district attorney’s office of attempted delivery of meth and possession of “substantial quantities” of the drug.

She is due back in court next Tuesday on arraignment of an expected formal indictment, court records show. She remained held without bail late Wednesday on the out-of-county arrant.