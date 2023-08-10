Redmond man shot, killed on Wall Street in downtown Bend; police on the hunt for suspect

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 33-year-old Redmond man was shot and killed on Wall Street in downtown Bend early Thursday morning, and police said they are searching for a suspect who ran from the scene.

Officers responded just after midnight to a report that a man had been shot in the 1000 block of NW Wall Street, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound and rendered aid before he was taken by Bend Fire & Rescue ambulance to St. Charles Bend, where he died of his injuries, Miller said. The victim's name was not released

She confirmed to NewsChannel 21 that a suspect has been identified, but are not releasing his name at this time. She said she could not provide further initial details. She also said it's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Wall Street between Greenwood and Oregon avenues and Oregon Avenue between Bond and Tumalo streets were shut down for four hours while officers investigated.

The investigation is ongoing, Miller said, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Redmond Police Department also assisted on the incident, Miller said.