Friends grieve ‘very caring, selfless’ downtown Bend shooting victim; nationwide manhunt for suspect continues

(Update: Adding video, comments by friends of Wyss, info from Deschutes County DA)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shocked friends are mourning the death of Taylor Shane Wyss, a 33-year-old Redmond man who was shot and killed on the sidewalk in front of Duda's Billiards and Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Bend last week.

Several friends and co-workers of Wyss at Green Leaf Garden Center spoke to NewsChannel 21 about his kindred spirit, kindness, and the kind of person and worker that he was: "Jubilant, very caring, selfless."

The 33-year-old was born and raised in Bend, and recently lived in Redmond. He'd worked at Bend's Green Leaf Garden Center for eight years.

"Green Leaf is my dad's business, and I haven't known Green Leaf without Taylor," Alexis Osborne told us Wednesday. "So I feel like we're missing a huge part of our family. Because going in there, and it being empty, and not hearing his laugh and his spunkiness and his comfort, is a huge loss for us."

Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels said the shooting with a handgun occurred on the sidewalk outside Duda’s Billiards Bar and Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in the 1000 block of NW Wall Street.

Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels told NewsChannel 21 that based on the investigation and witness interviews, Wyss didn't start or take part in the fight that occurred inside Duda's.

Gunnels also said authorities are reviewing video taken both inside and outside of Duda's, but would not comment on whether there was any video of the shooting.

At the site of the shooting, there's now a memorial on the sidewalk outside.

"He was also an avid pool player, and played in the pool league here in Central Oregon," friend and co-worker Harley Thurow said. "So he's got a pretty big community, there also."

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, 20-year-old Caleb Joseph Cegers, should be considered "armed and dangerous" amid a nationwide manhunt.

Sadie Cole, a 21-year-old Bend woman, was arrested shortly after the shooting on several charges. She's accused of helping Cegers flee the scene.

Wyss graduated from Mountain View High School in 2009; Cegers is a 2021 graduate of Summit High.

Another of Wyss's friend and co-worker, Keyshawn Mooers, told us, "No matter how crappy of a day you're having, or a bad week, no matter what the situation that was going on he just -- he reminded me that there's light at the end of the tunnel."

In just four days, a fundraiser to pay for funeral expenses and establish a trust fund for Wyss's son has collected nearly $4,000 from more than 40 donations as of Wednesday afternoon.

Thurow added, "I would say, If I had to take one word, it would be comforting."

Friend and co-worker Shawn added, "He didn't deserve this, and his light will definitely keep going."

Wyss is survived by his 1-year-old son Liam and his 13-year-old husky dog, Ada.

The sheriff’s office was asked by Bend Police to lead the investigation after Bend PD homicide detectives learned a witness to the shooting was related to Police Chief Mike Krantz.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Caleb Cegers, who is considered armed and dangerous, you're urged to call Deschutes County 911.